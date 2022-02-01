Search

02 Feb 2022

Minister for Education Norma Foley proposes scrapping hybrid Leaving Certificate

Minister for Education Norma Foley proposes scrapping hybrid Leaving Certificate

Minister for Education Norma Foley

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

01 Feb 2022 11:19 AM

Minister for Education Norma Foley has proposed scrapping any plans for a hybrid Leaving Certificate (LC) later this year.

It follows after the General Secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI), Kieran Christie, voiced concerns about the possibility of a hybrid LC for 2022 last month, according to RTÉ News.

RTÉ also reported last month that an online survey carried out by the Irish Second Level Students' Union found that 68 per cent of LC students want a hybrid State exam model this year; a move the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, said he was "fully supportive" of.

It is understood that the Department of Education believes it is not possible to adopt an accredited grades approach like last year.

The Dept cited the fact that one quarter of the students did not sit the Junior Cert, and therefore the necessary data would not be available to examiners.

While the proposal was welcomed by Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney, there have been critics to the proposal from Minister Foley.

Social Democrats Education Spokesperson Gary Gannon TD said in a recent statement that the decision not to proceed with a hybrid LC this year "is a crushing blow for students and their families."

He said: "This year is not a normal year, so we cannot have a ‘normal’ LC."

"The lived experience of Leaving Cert students, throughout these unprecedented two years, must be acknowledged by Minister for Education Norma Foley.

"It cannot be business as usual – simply because that makes life easier for the Minister and her Dept," he added.

His sentiments were echoed by Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty TD, who told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme that the decision to revert to a traditional leaving cert examination was a "desperate one".

He further referred to it as "a regressive step."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media