Just over 8,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed after first full day without restrictions

THE HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this Sunday been notified of 4,731 PCR confirmed cases of Covid-19.
On Saturday, 3,395 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. The combined total is 8,126*.
As of 8am today, 845 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 79 are in ICU. On Saturday morning, there were 836 Covid-19 patients in hospitals; 78 in intensive care.
These data are provisional
