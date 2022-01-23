Laddie the Customs dog finds massive haul of cocaine at Dublin Port
Gardaí and Revenue officials, as well as the Customs sniffer dog, have uncovered a huge quantity of drugs at Dublin Port.
As part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected of involvement in transnational organised crime, a joint intelligence-led operation was conducted on Saturday, January 22, involving personnel from the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Wicklow/Wexford Garda Divisions.
The operation resulted in a vehicle being stopped in Dublin Port and in a subsequent search of a refrigerated unit,
Laddie the Customs Dog located 20kgs of cocaine concealed within the unit.
The drugs with an estimated value of €1.4million were subsequently seized.
A 22-year-old man was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences. He is currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.
The investigation is ongoing.
