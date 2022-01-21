Search

21 Jan 2022

RTE announces new Washington Correspondent to replace Brian O'Donovan

RTE announces new Washington Correspondent to replace Brian O'Donovan

Sean Whelan

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

21 Jan 2022

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

RTÉ News has announced the appointment of Sean Whelan as its new Washington Correspondent replacing Brian O'Donovan.

Sean has held the role of London Correspondent for the last three years, extensively reporting on Brexit, the pandemic and UK politics. Prior to this, he was Economics Correspondent with RTÉ News for almost nine years.

He will be responsible for reporting across RTÉ News' television, radio and digital platforms on all aspects of life in the United States. 

He joined RTÉ News in 1991 and has worked as a radio reporter on Morning Ireland and a reporter/presenter on This Week and World Report. He joined the foreign desk in TV news in 1994 and reported on the war in Bosnia. Later as Deputy Foreign Editor, he reported from the war in Kosovo, the attempted impeachment of Bill Clinton in Washington, the return of Hong Kong to China and the election of new Labour in the UK.
 
He spent a decade as Europe Editor, based in Brussels, filing stories from every state of the European Union. He was also heavily involved in RTÉ's coverage of the Lisbon Treaty referendums.

A graduate of UCD (History and Politics), Sean Whelan also has postgraduate diplomas in Journalism from NIHE (now DCU) and Accounting and Finance from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). He started his career in journalism in the mid-eighties as a freelance feature writer with Magill Magazine and the Irish Independent, before moving to London, where he worked as a reporter on the weekly business newspaper Marketing. He moved back to Ireland at the start of the nineties, working as a business journalist at The Sunday Tribune. 

Reacting to his appointment Sean said: "I'm really looking forward to this posting: US politics and society is always fascinating but is particularly so right now. Ireland is literally hardwired into the US economy, so we need to keep an eye on that. And of course, the US role in world affairs is a vital one. The international security environment right now is challenging to say the least - no better place to observe it from than Washington DC. So I suspect I'm going to be busy!"
 
Sean will be commencing his new role in February 2022. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media