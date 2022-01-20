Guests appearing on the Late Late Show revealed

Search

20 Jan 2022

Guests appearing on this week's Late Late Show revealed

RTÉ has revealed the the guest line up for the Late Late Show. 

Ryan Tubridy will be joined on Friday, January 21 by Kenneth Branagh, Kathryn Thomas and the Operation Transformation leaders, as well as FIFA consultant Lisa Fallon. 

Award-nominated film 'Belfast' is due for release in Irish cinemas tomorrow, with its writer and director Kenneth Branagh checking in from London to talk about the new production and why it's the most personal film he's ever made. 

The leaders of Operation Transformation and presenter Kathryn Thomas will discuss taking a giant leap forward on refocusing health and wellness goals for 2022. 

Former Head Coach with Galway United Football Club and current High-Performance Consultant at FIFA, Lisa Fallon, will talk about her extraordinary career as a female in a male-dominated industry, as well as about how a serious assault as a young woman has shaped her world views. 

A very special musical performance can also be expected by musician Eleanor McEvoy - responsible for the best-selling Irish album in Irish history - singing her famous song 'Only a Woman's Heart'. 

