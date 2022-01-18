Irish Jesuit Order urges survivors of Joseph Marmion to come forward for redress scheme

The Irish Jesuit Order is urging survivors of Joseph Marmion to come forward for a redress scheme.

It was announced publicly yesterday following recommendations by the Steering Group representing survivors of Marmion's abuse.

Irish Jesuit Provincial, Leonard Moloney SJ, hopes the scheme will cause " the least possible trauma" to survivors who he says "have already suffered enough".

In a statement, he said, "Once again I want to apologise to all those who suffered in any way at the hands of Joseph Marmion. At the time of naming, I said that words are never enough. They are not. However, it is my sincere hope that this scheme will go some way towards assuring victims of our commitment to continue responding in whatever ways possible to the wishes and concerns of survivors."

According to a document detailing the scheme, it is a way for survivors who suffered abuse perpetrated by Marmion to obtain "reasonable compensation without the need for lengthy investigation and litigation".

It also states the scheme is voluntary in nature and without prejudice to either party's rights to pursue litigation.

Six categories of compensation have been outlined, with the first four in increments of ten from €10,000 to no more than €60,000.

A fifth offers €60,001 to a maximum of €75,000 with the final category of €75,000 and above.

The redress scheme is one of a number of actions being taken since Marmion was named by the Order in March 2021 as a Jesuit who abused pupils.

The abuse reportedly took place forty years ago in Belvedere, Clongowes and Crescent College Limerick.

Father Moloney expressed gratitude to survivors who have engaged "so generously" in developing processes to address the abuse.

He is asking survivors who have not yet been in contact to reach out to the Order's Child Safeguarding Office and the relevant authorities.

Claim forms for the scheme are available here.