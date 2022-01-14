Search

14 Jan 2022

Record €19 million Lotto jackpot has to be won this weekend

Record €19 million Lotto jackpot has to be won this weekend

Reporter:

David Power

14 Jan 2022

The record-breaking Lotto jackpot of €19.06 million has to be won this weekend, bringing to end a saga which has seen it roll over for more than six months. 

The jackpot hasn't been won since Wednesday 9th June 2021, and was eventually capped at €19.06 million.   

If tomorrow night’s draw sees a player(s) match all six numbers, they will officially become Ireland’s largest ever Lotto jackpot winner and claim the €19.06 million jackpot. 
 
Due to the jackpot cap in place, the additional funds which would usually be added to the jackpot will continue to flow-down to the next prize tier at which there is a winner.

In Wednesday night’s Lotto draw, three players won €253,314 each after matching five numbers and the bonus while in last Saturday’s draw, 24 players matched five numbers to win €33,181 each.   
  
If the ‘will be won’ Lotto jackpot is not won outright, the full value of the jackpot prize will flow down to the winner(s) of the next winning prize tier. 

For example, if there are no players who match 6 numbers in the draw but there are winners at the Match 5+Bonus prize tier, they will win the €19.06 million jackpot as well as the additional funds that would usually go to the jackpot. 
 
Ahead of the highly anticipated draw, a National Lottery spokesperson reminded players about the importance of purchasing their tickets early ahead of tomorrow night’s draw. 
 
“This Saturday is set to be a truly memorable night in the history of the Lotto game in Ireland. Following the longest roll sequence that we have ever seen, we are excited to see that the record-breaking €19.06 million jackpot is guaranteed to be won this weekend," the spokesperson said.

"We are reminding all of our players who are planning to buy a ticket for this weekend’s draw that it is important to purchase early ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales on Saturday evening to avoid disappointment. 

"We would advise our players who are buying their ticket in retail to follow public health guidelines while doing so and to be mindful of queues. Don’t forget that tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie," they said. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media