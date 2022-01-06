Penalty charges for drivers caught parking on footpaths to double from February

Penalty charges for motorists caught parking on footpaths, cycle tracks and bus lanes will double from February.

The Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, signed regulations to double the charge from €40 to €80 today.

Minister Ryan was pleased to announce the news and said, "Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic. Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure.

"These increases should help improve the safety of all vulnerable road and footpath users, by creating a more effective deterrent to these specific forms of illegal parking."

A survey by the Irish Wheelchair Association found the majority of its members face difficulties navigating pavements, pedestrian crossings and parking.

A reported 77% of 1,000 people with physical disabilities surveyed said there was poor or no access to public spaces.

Minister of State for Road Safety, Hildegarde Naughton, also welcomed the €40 increase and said, "Obstructing footpaths, bus lanes and cycle tracks can confront vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, with particularly dangerous obstacles on busy roads, while also forcing tricky manoeuvres upon buses and cars who may be attempting to overtake such careless parking.

"These new penalties will safeguard families and communities as they make use of our growing network of active travel infrastructure and will encourage more people to walk and cycle as Government invests almost €1 million per day on projects across the country."