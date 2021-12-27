Huge positivity rate concern as 6,735 new Covid cases confirmed in Ireland

The government has today confirmed that there are 6,735* newly confirmed cases of COVID19. Meanwhile, as of 8am today, 461 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 91 are in ICU.
The Department of Health have also confirmed that approximately 87% of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant. Almost 50% of tests carried out in recent days have been positive.
Also, in anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE COVID Care Tracker the preceding day.
These data are provisional, while the HPSC and surveillance partners will continue to notify and process cases and outbreaks of COVID-19 on CIDR over this period.
