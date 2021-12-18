Search

18 Dec 2021

Widespread destruction in the Philippines as typhoon kills 31 people

Widespread destruction in the Philippines as typhoon kills 31 people

Reporter:

Reporter

A powerful typhoon has left at least 31 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces and wrought widespread destruction mostly in the central Philippines, officials said.

Typhoon Rai blew away on Friday night into the South China Sea after rampaging through southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 people in its path were evacuated to safety in a pre-emptive move officials say may have saved a lot of lives.

At its strongest, Rai packed sustained winds of 195kph (121mph) and gusts of up to 270kph (168 mph), one of the most powerful in recent years to hit the disaster-prone south-east Asian archipelago, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.

The typhoon slammed into the country’s south-eastern coast on Thursday but the extent of casualties and destruction remained unclear two days after with entire provinces still without power and mobile phone connection.

The government’s main disaster response agency said at least 31 people had been reported killed, many after being hit by falling trees, but it was validating most of the deaths.

Officials on the Dinagat Islands, one of the first provinces to be lashed by the typhoon, remained cut off on Saturday due to downed power and communication lines.

Its governor, Arlene Bag-ao, posted a statement on the province’s website to say the region of about 180,000 “has been levelled to the ground”.

She pleaded for food, water, temporary shelters, fuel, hygiene kits and medical supplies. She said only a few casualties have been reported in the capital so far because other towns remain isolated.

“We may have survived, but we cannot do the same in the coming days because of our limited capacities as an island province,” Ms Bag-ao said, adding that some of Dinagat’s hospitals could not open due to damage.

“Most of our commercial and cargo vessels… are now unsuitable for sea voyages, effectively cutting us off from the rest of the country.”

Vice governor Nilo Demerey reached a nearby province and told the DZMM radio network that at least six residents had died and “almost 95% of houses in Dinagat have no roof”, and even emergency shelters were destroyed.

“We’re currently doing repairs because even our evacuation centres were destroyed. There are no shelters, the churches, gymnasium, schools, public markets and even the capitol were all shattered,” Mr Demerey said.

Pictures posted on Dinagat’s website show low houses with roofs either blown off or damaged and surrounded by tin roof sheets and debris.

In central Bohol province, which was directly hit by the typhoon, the coastguard said its personnel on board rubber boats rescued residents who were trapped on roofs and trees, as waters rose rapidly.

With government contingency funds used for the coronavirus pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte said he would look for money to help the provinces. He planned to visit the devastated region this weekend.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media