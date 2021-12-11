Search

11 Dec 2021

New research suggests cough recordings could detect Covid-19

New research suggests cough recordings could detect Covid-19

New research suggests cough recordings could detect Covid-19

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A new study to see whether algorithms can use voice data, including cough recordings, is currently being researched.

Researchers suggest that if voice sounds can be used to identify if someone is more likely to need a test, more cases could be found.

In turn, this could help to slow the spread of the virus.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has had a Covid-19 test (lateral flow or PCR) within the past 72 hours can take part.

They need to have their own laptop, desktop computer, smartphone or tablet to visit speakuptobeatcovid.uk.

After filling out a form, volunteers are asked to record a short series of sounds using the microphone on their phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

This includes a forced cough, breathing sounds and a defined sentence.

A spokesman for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said:

“The UK is at the forefront of innovative research into Covid-19 to expand our understanding of this disease, and we are hugely grateful to the thousands of volunteers who participate in these trials and studies.

“The UK Health Security Agency is working with the Alan Turing Institute and the Royal Statistical Society on a small-scale trial to assess the feasibility of using vocal algorithms to detect Covid-19.”

Any outcomes of the trial will be published in due course.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

After a great season in the NEFL, the Dundalk FC Ladies squad celebrated another great year at their annual awards night, held this this year in Byrnes Bar.Our resident photographer was there to sampl

The 2021 Dundalk FC Ladies Awards Night

Home

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media