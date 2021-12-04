Stormy winds and snow in Met Éireann's weather advisory for Ireland next week

Met Éireann is forecasting stormy conditions and possible snow for parts of Ireland next week with the national forecaster issuing a weather advisory for the entire country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While Sunday will be cool with temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, it will be mostly clear until Sunday night and Monday when windy and wintry weather arrives from the Atlantic.

Met Éireann says that next week it will be "staying cold overall and become very windy, potentially stormy in parts, for a time."

"Rain, sleet and some hill snow will spread across the country on Sunday night followed by a clearance to showers in most areas by morning or soon after. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds veering westerly later," Met Éireann's latest forecast says.

They say Monday will be a cold, bright and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some hail showers in parts and possibly falling as sleet on high ground in the north.

"The showers will be most frequent in the west and northwest. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, easing later," they added.

"Becoming very windy, potentially stormy, later on Monday night and during Tuesday with rain and hill sleet moving up over the country followed in turn by sunny spells and scattered showers, some possibly wintry. Western and northern areas likely to experience the strongest winds but all areas at risk of severe winds especially near to coasts.

"Still very windy and locally possibly stormy, round the coast on Tuesday night and for a time on Wednesday with cyclonic winds followed by blustery northerlies. These will bring showery condition over the country, with the risk of some wintry falls in parts but clear or sunny spells too.

This weather system has prompted a weather advisory from Met Éireann.

In that advisory, they said: "A deep Atlantic depression will bring very wet and windy weather across Ireland through Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will be strong in all areas at times and will reach gale force in coastal areas. Severe and damaging gusts are likely. At the moment the strongest winds are expected to be in western coastal counties of Munster with storm force winds possible at times later on Tuesday.

"The strengthening winds will be accompanied by a spell of heavy rain on Tuesday, followed by heavy showers through Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some of the showers may be of sleet or snow on high ground.

Due to spring tides, very high waves and large surge levels, coastal flooding may occur along Munster and south Connacht coasts."

"A dry, cold frosty night will follow on Wednesday night with light northerly winds and a few freezing fog patches too. Thursday looks mainly dry and cold with sunny spells, but some rain expected to follow on Thursday night."