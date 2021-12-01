Search

01 Dec 2021

Housing Finance Agency is open to expanding retrofitting funding

Expanding retrofitting funding is open to consideration, Housing Finance Agency chief says

Reporter:

Reporter

The Housing Finance Agency would likely back any scheme that would see borrowing for retrofitting homes extended to individuals, its chief executive has said.

Barry O’Leary said on Wednesday: “If Government policy was decided that there was going to be a loan to individuals for retrofitting, then we would certainly look at funding it.”

Mr O’Leary was speaking at the launch of the semi-state body’s new strategy that will take it to 2026.

In the strategy, 250 million euro has been allocated for local councils and approved housing bodies to retrofit their stock of homes.

Retrofitting homes and insulating houses is a key plank of the Irish Government’s climate change strategy.

However, concerns have been raised about the cost of retrofitting that some households may face.

"We’ve only put in 250 million for retrofitting at the moment." Mr O’Leary said.

"We would be happy to do more, but what we have in mind at the moment is that that money is available for local authorities to borrow money to retrofit their existing stock or for AHBs [approved housing bodies] to retrofit their existing stock.

"We don’t currently have a product available for individuals. That is something that can be considered at some point in the future. But the development of that sort of policy is really a function of the Department of Environment and Climate Action, as well as the Department of Housing."

The strategy details plans to increase the agency’s loan book to 11.8 billion euro.

It was 5.5 billion euros as of June 2021.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the semi-state body, which finances social and affordable housing developments, will play a crucial role in tackling the housing crisis.

In a pre-recorded address on Tuesday, Mr O’Brien praised the work of the Housing Finance Agency.

"I know we’re asking a lot of all our key stakeholders and not least yourselves in the Housing Finance Agency. It is really excellent therefore to see that you are stepping up to the plate and no surprise to me at all.

"Your commitment to significantly increase your lending activity is going to make a real difference.

"Your willingness to play your part and to expand your activities in new and important sectors has always been evident.

"The expansion of your lending to the third-level sector, for instance, in recent years, has been particularly noteworthy.

"I’m happy to say that we’ve just cleared the way in the department for you to begin taking loan applications from the growing technological university sector."

The Housing for All plan, unveiled by the Government earlier this year, aims to address challenges facing first-time buyers, renters, low-income households, and people experiencing homelessness.

Mr O’Leary praised the plan and said his agency will play a central role in the delivery of new homes.

However, he warned Covid-19 could still threaten to disrupt the ambition to build more houses in the years to come.

“In terms of Covid, any possible emergence of new variants may retard progress in the short term,” he said.

“We saw last year, building was curtailed for a period and that did actually impact on the numbers we’re doing to deliver this year.”

While he said this was not a major impact, he added: "It’s important to recognise Covid as an issue and to make sure as far as we can that construction sites are kept open."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media