08/11/2021

Four closure orders served to food businesses in October

Four Closure Orders and one Improvement Order were served on food businesses during the month of October for breaches of food safety legislation.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported that four Closure Orders and one Improvement Order were served on food businesses during the month of October for breaches of food safety legislation pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Two Closure Orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Yasmin Bakery and Catering (Activities closed: The preparation of meat, fish and rice dishes through internet sites or social media sites it operates or employs advertising), 19 Wilkins View, Greenhills, Walkinstown, Dublin 12.

Damas Food Stall, trading at the corner of Robert Street and Cornmarket Row, Limerick.

Two Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Mr Price (Closed area: store room and canteen) (retailer), Aston Village, Termonfeckin Road, Drogheda, Louth.
Chai Café, 60 Dorset Street Upper, Dublin 1.

One Improvement Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Navan Soup Kitchen, Brews Hill, Navan, Co Meath.

Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in October include:

Active rodent (rats) infestation with droppings present and gnaw marks on a wall; heavy accumulations of dirt on food preparation surfaces and equipment to such an extent that food was likely to be contaminated; no temperature monitoring records; no hot water provided; inadequate separation of raw and cooked foods; rodent droppings found in the staff canteen; failure to ensure the competent authority had up-to-date information on the range of activities taking place at the establishment; failure to make food available for sale or supply without indicating written particulars of any allergen in the food; no evidence that food handlers were supervised and instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters.

Commenting, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of FSAI said:

“All food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that they adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene at all times.

"It is also imperative that a proper pest control system is in place and that this is checked very regularly in order to avoid infestations of rodents and insects. It is also essential that food businesses have a strong food safety and hygiene culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team and a strong commitment to food safety from the management team. 

"Consumers have a right to safe food and food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat.”

