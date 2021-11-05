'It is a major worry for students': New campaign to warn students of spiking to be launched

It was reported today that 120 incidents of spiking were reported to police in Northern Ireland so far this year.
Minister for Further Education Simon Harris has said an information campaign to raise awareness among students and young people of the risk of spiking is to be launched.
The last few months has seen a rise in such incidents with worrying reports of injection spiking's, along with drinks being spiked.
Speaking to reporters today Minister Harris said that he spoke to the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) yesterday about the ongoing issue.
“It is a major worry for students and they discussed that with me yesterday and what we have agreed to do is to work together… to put in place an information campaign.
“But there’s also now a growing and very worrying phenomenon around spiked by needle.
“I think the UK has seen quite a few cases of it now and it’s very much beginning to take hold here", he said adding that there is a lot of new information emerging about that all the time.
Minister Harris said he will be speaking to the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee about the issue in the coming days with the awareness campaign likely to be launched in the next couple of weeks.
Details of how to report any incident can be found on An Garda Síochána website.
We may be a few months away from the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open and long past the Wimbledon Championships last Summer when tennis takes over the TV airwaves, but that hasn't stopped Tennis Ireland from doing all they can to sell the sport to the next generation.
During the midterm they nominated Carlingford Tennis to kick start their ‘Tennis Festival’. This is an initiative aimed at getting young players on court and learning the basic coordination skills to play tennis but in a fun and safe way.
Headed up by local coach John McGahon who is also a performance coach for Leinster Tennis, he arranged for Tennis Ireland and regional coaches to come to Carlingford for coach education days focusing on young kids ages from 6-10 for a free tennis festival that included specific games and fun learning for these juniors.
The coaches dressed up as super hero’s and lots of fun was had on the day. In total we had 48 juniors playing on the courts in different sessions:
1) Red Ball (beginner) were we had 24 kids ranging from 6-10
2) Orange Ball were we had 18 kids play 11-13
3) Green Ball were we arranged match play and fun games for teenagers 14-16
Here are a selection of photos of the happy coaches and students learning more about the sport of tennis. Could this be the start of a further love of the sport?
