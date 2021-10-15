Search

15/10/2021

Temperatures set to rise as mixed weather forecasted for weekend

Ireland is set for some unusually warm weather as we approach late October, with the summer sun making its last return before the cold really sets in for the coming months.

According to Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly, the next 10 days will see every season in one. He said:

"Those with underfloor or slow heating systems are going to want to watch the temperature forecast. Some big fluctuations over the next 7-10 days.

"Warm again early next week up to 18c but then dropping quickly for end of week again."

This weekend will see those in the north, northwest and east, experience some sunny spells in the earlier parts of Friday but clouds will appear in Connacht and Leinster later today, bringing isolated patches of drizzle.

Most of the country will remain dry on Friday night with some scattered showers of rain and light southeast winds, according to Met Éireann.

While the hotter weather is on its way back for a few days, it won't last forever, after all it is mid October in Ireland.

More persistent rain is set to develop in the southwest early on Saturday morning with temperatures dropping as low as two to four degrees.

Temperatures won't stay low for long, reaching up to 16 degrees by the afternoon, but don't forget your umbrella because rain is set to be widespread from the southwest through the morning, reaching northeastern counties.

Sunday is set to be a little bit calmer with clouds and sunny spells across the country, with some drizzle across northern and western counties.

Temperatures are expected to reach 18 degrees around the south of the country on Sunday, with milder weather starting early next week.

Local News

