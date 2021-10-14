Still no winners for lotto jackpot as one lucky player wins big in plus 2 draw

Wednesday night’s Lotto draw marked the fourth time that the jackpot remained capped at an incredible €19,060,800.

As last night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner.

The prize boost proved beneficial to the Match 5 prize tier and resulted in 28 players all over Ireland sharing a total prize fund of €986,552 after matching 5 numbers each.

The largest winners from last night’s main draw will now go on to claim €35,234 each.

The winning numbers from last night’s draw (13th October) were: 09, 15, 39, 41, 44, 47 and the bonus 27.

Meanwhile, another player in Dublin will also be celebrating today after becoming the largest winner of the night after scooping the top prize of €250,000 in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased on Sunday 10th October at Lidl on the Rathfarnham Road in Terenure, Dublin 6.

The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 03, 11, 26, 27, 35, 42 and the bonus was 25.

Last night’s Lotto Plus 2 win marked the second €250,000 top prize win in the space of a week after a player in Mayo had similar luck in last Wednesday’s 6th October draw.

The Match 5 winners and the Lotto Plus 2 winner are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

A National Lottery spokesperson said:

“It was a big night for 29 Lotto players all over Ireland. While a lucky Dublin winner won the top prize of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw, 28 players came out of the main draw with a cool €35,234 each.

"Due to the jackpot remaining capped at €19,080,600, the funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier with a winner.

"As there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, these funds were added to the Match 5 tier which benefited 28 players who now share a prize fund of almost €1 million.

"We are today appealing to players to check their tickets carefully as there are 28 players throughout the country who now have tickets worth €35,234 each.

"We are advising the lucky winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. The winners should then contact our prize claims team who will make arrangements for them to claim their prizes.”