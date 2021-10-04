Search

04/10/2021

Staggering amount of money invested in Irish property market

€800 million invested in Irish property market in three months

Reporter:

David Power

Close to €800m was invested in the Irish property market in the third quarter of this year, representing a 25% jump in a typical third quarter, according to the latest data from property advisor, Savills.

Year-to-date investment volumes in Irish real estate now stands at €3.5 billion, standing as the highest volumes for the period on record and double the volumes seen in the first three quarters of 2020.

Brendan Delaney, Divisional Director of Investments at Savills, said, "We are now seeing a resumption of the strong levels of activity present before the pandemic with several large deals that are close to signing set to drive a strong fourth quarter.

"Based on our analysis we expect to see year-end totals of between €4.75 billion and €5.25 billion in 2021, the second strongest year this cycle," said Mr Delaney.

He said investor appetite was strong across the board, but the multi-family sector (housing estates and apartments) continues to out-perform the rest of the market with €414m worth of multi-family assets trading which accounted for 52% of investment volumes in the quarter

"In total, multi-family assets with a value of €1.9 billion have traded this year giving the sector a 54% market share," Mr Delaney said.

The analysis shows that the sector has accounted for a growing share of the investment market in recent years driven by strong growth in the Private Rented Sector market.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media