Warning: Major Irish Supermarket warns of undeclared nuts in food product
The product contains almond nuts which are not declared on the label.
The implicated batch of Dunnes Stores Luxury Apple Pie was mis-packed with Dunnes Stores Pear and Almond Pie, making the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of almonds.
The product weighs 750g and has a use-by date of October 4th, 2021.
The Food Safety Authority identified the issue on October 1st, 2021.
