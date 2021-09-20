36% of Irish women have been followed walking home, says survey
Thirty six percent of women said they have been followed while walking home, according to a "concerning" study by Newstalk.
The study also found that 9 in 10 Irish women feel unsafe walking home alone after dark.
Dr Ciara Kelly spoke about the issue on Newstalk this morning and said, "This isn't news to me, this isn't news to women because we all know this. We all know that we're afraid after dark."
Nearly 9 in 10 women feel uncomfortable walking alone after dark a Newstalk survey shows - but this isn't news to women, according to Ciara Kelly! @NTBreakfast pic.twitter.com/5MHrBRT5ge— NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) September 20, 2021
Of the 2,700 participants from across Ireland, 87% stated they did not feel safe while just 13% stated they felt safe.
Sixty percent stated they have been verbally harassed while walking home alone after dark.
