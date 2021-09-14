Senior health officials to gather tomorrow for Covid-19 update

Updates on Covid-19 are due to be discussed by senior health officials at Leinster House tomorrow.

Matters to be discussed include the levels of the virus present in the community as well as the capabilities of the hospital system to cope with hospitalisations.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Health Committee Cathaoirleach, Seán Crowe TD, said, "Despite the high-uptake of the vaccine the Covid-19 pandemic continues to loom over our lives. Notified deaths from the virus continue to increase and more than 300 people are currently hospitalised including more than 55 in ICU, according to recent data.

“The Committee is also eager to get the latest information on the on-going rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, current plans and opinions on vaccine booster shots and as winter approaches the plans for the winter flu vaccine programme.”

Dr Tony Holohan of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), as well as Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, are two of several representatives to appear before the committee remotely.

The meeting will take place in Committee Room 2 at 9.30am and can be viewed live through the Oireachtas website.