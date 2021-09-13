Miriam O'Callaghan welcomes first grandchild
Irish broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan has welcomed her first grandchild.
Addressing the news on her personal Instagram page, she posted a picture of her mother holding the little girl with a caption that reads, "My wonderful Mum Miriam and her great grand-daughter, the beautiful healthy Éabha Anne - so thoughtfully named by Alannah & Fiachra after my much missed sister Anne who died aged 33."
View this post on Instagram
She also paid homage to her daughter on the day of the child's christening and said, "So my little girl Alannah just had a little girl - and we had the best day christening her yesterday."
Ms O'Callaghan stated she is "over the moon" and that she's "eternally grateful for life's kindnesses and good fortune".
Hundreds of fans wished her well on her new role as grandmother.
More News
Eve McCrystal, left, and Katie George Dunlevy proudly displaying their medals at Dublin Airport following their return from Japan. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Tom McGrane, left, of St Peter's AC on the podium following his second place finish in the National Over 55 Shot Putt
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.