Skoda RS Combi comes with great choice of engine types

Skoda RS Combi

The car question I‘m most asked is what car would I buy? It’s a very difficult question to answer based on one important factor, money. I always try to agree a limit though its not really my budget the poser has in mind, more their own. So I usually settle on max. €40k, for a car to be kept 5 years This makes a wide variety of body shapes possible as well as a good choice of engines.

I won‘t keep you in suspense like a cheap TV game show and tell you that I always come round to the petrol Skoda Octavia RS Combi. Here I’m in a diesel version. It ticks the power box – 150bhp making the reduction from the 230bhp in the petrol, whilst stark, palatable. It is worthy of the RS label. The power delivery at low revs in the diesel is better suited to the uses a driver makes of an estate.

There’s ample space too and when the floor folds flat the space offered up is incredible. Skoda are the masters at providing performance and practicality at a price their competitors simply can’t match thus proving very attractive to buyers and the RS is the best exponent of this philosophy. The RS label signals an excellent spec and Skoda will not be found wanting here with an excellent standard package that won’t have you seeking out extras/options.

The flexibility offered by the estate is incomparable and crossover/suv buyers who never consider an estate are missing out. The estate can be arranged for all motoring aspects of your life. Where estates outscore considerably is road manners. There is simply no crossover/suv that can match an estate’s he handling. Its lower centre of gravity is a huge advantage straight off and when the bends arrive they corner much better. This road holding inspires confidence and whilst the majority of drivers wont reach the cars limits it very reassuring to know it’ll exceed your ability or, ahem, mistakes.

The €38,230 price tag of this car is near the budget set but for that you do get a complete car. Mine had a DSG gearbox fitted too for added delight and added howls of derision from the purists who would insist on a manual saving €2,345 into the bargain. They’d also demand the now fashionable again petrol engine.

Now my problem isn’t picking a car, it’s picking an engine.



www.skoda.ie



Under the Hood

Model Tested - Skoda RS Combi 2.0 diesel

Engine - 1,968cc , 150bhp, 380Nm

0-100km/hr - 8.3s

Top Speed - 228 km/hr

Urban Fuel Consumption - 6.0ltrs / 100kms

Price - €38,230