Volvo XC40: standout car that everyone wants

Volvo XC 40

Premium cars are just as susceptible to fashion as any other cars. In my motoring memory we went from Mercedes to BMWs and currently Audis. The slightest change in peer perception can have a seismic effect on buyers. The quality of the products are a given and buyers seem to be more interested in what others think of them based on the car they drive. Currently Volvos are cool. They exude style and in an age of sameness are a highly distinctive and visually stunning range. Hand on heart, there isn’t a model in the range I’d be unhappy to drive every day.

The XC40 is the car in question this time and I have to say there are some cars I drive that just fit me. This is one that fits me perfectly. It ticks all the right buttons in terms or practicality but is also presented beautifully. It takes the best from the XC60 and XC90 and gives the compact crossover sector the best looking car about.

I had the R Design model in an exquisite blue colour with a black two-tone roof that was spectacular. Volvo interiors in my book are the best and the mix of materials and technology is the best around. Famed for their seats you also get R monikered sports seats. “Numb bum” wont present in a Volvo.

The drive in the XC40 wasn’t particularly memorable from a good or bad perspective. If you don’t prod it it will carry you and your passengers in effortless comfort, assuredness and sumptuousness. Choose to drive in a more pacey style and you’ll discover that the car will cope with most of what you throw at it with not excessive body roll the clear warning when you have gone too far. If you persist then the myriad of safety systems on board will intervene and restore, not intrusively, sense.

The R Design list price was €63,425. Ouch. For a car in the compact crossover sector that’s premium pricey but it had every bell and every whistle and then some - including a 2.0l Diesel engine, 4WD and automatic “Geartronic”. It’s the standout car that everyone wants – I want one. A standard R Design starts at about €42 for a manual, 2WD petrol model.

The XC40 has won numerous awards and come the time to cast votes for the 2019 Continental Irish Car of the Year the XC40, I predict, will Hoover up votes and deservedly so.



www.volvo.ie



Under the Hood

Model Tested Volvo - XC40 AWD R Design

Engine - Petrol 1,969cc , 190PS, 95Nm

0-100km/hr - 7.9s

Top Speed - 210 km/hr

Urban Fuel Consumption - 5.1ltrs / 100kms

Price - €63,425