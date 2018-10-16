Ford Focus winning formula retained in tough market

Ford Focus

The Focus is arguably Ford’s most important car and a firm Irish favourite. Currently it’s the 3rd best-selling new car here with sales in its 20-year history now totalling more than 129,000.

The look of this all-new car is very refreshing resisting the trend to look larger and bigger. In fact, they have gone the other way and the rear of the car is hunkered down for a sportier, sleeker look and from the back looks totally different to the last model. I couldn’t help but keep thinking the car looks a lot like the Mercedes A Class. That look even follows on to the inside with the infotainment system display, perched high and standout in the dash, is very similar to a recent A Class. The Focus, much like the Golf has acquired universal appeal and if you are aiming to attract higher-end buyers then looks like the A Class won’t hinder. The inside is another example of the constant strides' manufacturers are making to pamper and cosset us. Today, if you don’t like a car’s interior it will be down to personal taste not the quality on offer.

There is an abundance of technology with Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection; Evasive Steering Assist; Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert; Rear wide-view camera; Wrong Way Alert and Post-Collision Braking available as standard or as an extra. So often overlooked when buying a car these technologies are saving lives and should be considered more come buying.

The drive in the Focus is very engaging and the power from the 3-cylinder, petrol engine is a bit of a revelation. At no time did I think it was underpowered and when “Sport” mode was selected it provided what the button describes.

For the first time in a Focus you can get a Vignale model with a new and market disrupter Active version to follow to counter the crossover explosion. There’s also the familiar Zetec, Titanium and ST Line models. There’re currently just two engines available - a 1.0 petrol and a 1.5 diesel. With diesel to petrol trends and new CO2 banding arriving you can expect more of this from more manufacturers.

Pricing is always subjective, but the cheapest Focus starts at €24,900 which caused me a bit of a breath intake. The steps to St-Line and Titanium however are keen.

The Focus winning formula is retained in a very tough market.

www.ford.ie

Under the Hood

Model Tested Ford Focus Titanium 1.25

Engine Petrol 999cc , 125PS

0-100km/hr 8.8s

Top Speed 200 km/hr

Urban Fuel Consumption 5.9ltrs / 100kms

Price €27,400