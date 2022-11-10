Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

Mild, humid and windy this morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle but good dry periods as well.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in strong and gusty southwesterly winds.
Thursday night will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain.
Another very mild night with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.
The late Willie Reilly presenting the London Intermediate Championship trophy to Kevin Reid, the captain of Brothers Pearse. Reilly was a longstanding member of the club. (Photo: Brothers Pearse)
