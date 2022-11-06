Sunday's weather forecast for Louth

Sunny spells with scattered heavy showers.
Some of the showers will be thundery with spot flooding possible.
Cloud will build from the southwest towards the evening with outbreaks of rain following.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.
Sunday night will become cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending across the country with some heavy falls possible.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.
Maria Taaffe wife of the late Harry Taaffe with her Son Shane & daughters Elaine & Orla at the Harry Taaffe Mental Health & Wellbeing Programme launch in the Old Goal . Pic:Arthur Kinahan
