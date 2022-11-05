Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

A wet and cloudy start to Saturday.
The rain will clear eastwards however through the morning and will be followed by good sunny spells with scattered showers arriving later in the afternoon and evening.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees. Breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds.
A mix of cloud and clear spells with scattered showers continuing overnight.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
Joe Adams, left, and John Martin of Dundalk after their side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Bohemians at Casey's Field. (Picture: Sportsfile)
Lidl Ireland has teamed up with celebrity duo Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian to announce the return of Trolley Dash
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.