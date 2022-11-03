Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

A mainly dry start, but scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers will develop for the late morning, afternoon and evening with local hail and lightning.
Cool with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with mostly moderate southerly winds through early part of the day later veering west and then northwest.
Thursday night will be mostly dry and clear.
Chilly with lows of 3 to 6 degrees in mostly light westerly breezes.
Chloe McCarragher tries to get away from the challenge of Skryne's Amy O’Dowd during their Leinster Intermediate Club Championship clash in Skryne
