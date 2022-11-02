Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

Very windy on this morning with a band of heavy and squally rain spreading from the west during the morning.
There will be some severe wind gusts.
Staying very windy through the afternoon with rain clearing into the Irish Sea and a mix of sunny spells and heavy showers following from the west.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
Wednesday night will be very windy early on and possibly stormy for a time with further severe and potentially disruptive wind gusts.
Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in strong to gale force southwest winds.
