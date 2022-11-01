Gardai in Carrickmacross investigating discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this morning, Tuesday, 1st November.
In a statement issued this afternoon gardai said:
"At approximately 8am, following a call from a member of the public, Gardaí discovered a man’s body on the curtilage of a premises on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets, Co.Monaghan.
"The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda technical Bureau.
"The office of the State Pathologist have been notified. The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation."
