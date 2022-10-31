Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Longer spells of rain today with some heavy falls.
Localised flooding and some disruption is possible.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, mildest early in the east, with fresh southerly winds easing through the afternoon.
Rain will clear east early tonight, followed by drier interludes, clear spells and a scattering of showers.
It will be colder than recent nights, as temperatures drop to between 5 and 8 degrees with some mist and fog patches developing in light to moderate southerly winds
