Sunday's weather forecast for Louth

A fresh, calm start with mostly dry and bright weather in the morning.
Cloud will build from the south through the day, bringing outbreaks of heavy rain during the afternoon and evening.
Rain will reach the northeast in the evening.
Turning breezy with the rain as southeast winds increase moderate to fresh.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.
On Sunday night rain will clear northwards overnight, with drier weather and clear spells following.
Very breezy with moderate to fresh southerly winds.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees, coolest in Ulster.
Referee Ultan McElroy with rival captains Alln Connor, Newtown Blues, and RJ Callaghan St Marys. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Louth's Niall Sharkey has the beating of Westmeath's Sam Duncan during their Div 3 Allianz league clash in Ardee earlier this year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
