Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Saturday, will become very showery and windy.
After a dry and bright start, heavy showers will become widespread from the west later in the morning and early in the afternoon and will continue through the rest of the day, with the chance of some thunderstorms and spot flooding and the chance of hail.
Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in fresh to strong and very gusty southwesterly winds.
Saturday will be windy with showers persisting for a time, bringing further heavy falls to some parts.
Turning drier overnight as showers gradually become more isolated.
Winds will ease light to moderate southwesterly overnight. Turning cold later with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.
The Frank and Walters are returning to the Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol for an acoustic show on Saturday 22 October
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.