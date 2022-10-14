Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Showery rain will clear early in the morning.
There'll be a lot of dry weather then for much of the rest of the day, with sunshine and just some well scattered showers.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in just light to moderate westerly winds, backing southwesterly later.
Scattered showers will continue through Friday night, most frequent in the northern half of the country.
Again, some of the showers may turn thundery.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.
Pictured at launch of ‘Lú Festival of Light Drogheda’ are Sam Cosgrove, playing Irish legend Lú and Fiadh O’Grady, playing Goddess Bóinn, from MAD Youth Theatre, Dundalk. - Marc O’Sullivan Photography
Dreadnots' Peter Kirwan grabbed four points as they narrowly avoided the drop to Division 2. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
