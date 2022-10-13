Families of children with a dual special needs diagnosis in the county are in crisis- Louth TD

Families of children with a dual diagnosis of autism and a moderate learning disability are in crisis in Louth and east Meath according to Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick.

Speaking in a private members motion put before the Dail, Deputy Fitzpatrick said he was aware that fifteen families who have adolescent children with autism and a moderate learning disability who have been told by the HSE that psychiatric review services are unavailable as there are no psychiatrists on the HSE team.

He further stated that there was only one paediatrician available in Louth and east Meath, and she only dealt with children who are 16 years old or younger, and that she had a four- to five-month waiting list.

“Child and adolescent mental health services, (CAMHS), will not see teenagers who have a dual diagnosis, and these adolescent children cannot be seen by the mental health team until they are 18 years old,” he said.

He continued:

“A common trait for children with autism who are transitioning into adolescence is high anxiety levels and obsessive-compulsive disorder, OCD, behaviours.

“As many of these adolescents are non-verbal, they display their anxiety and OCD through self-injurious behaviour, including hitting themselves with force, property destruction, poor sleep patterns and assaulting others.

“Many of these families live in constant fear of attack from their adolescent child. They live in houses that have been significantly damaged by their adolescent child.”

He detailed the case of one child who has flooded the house by pulling the radiators off the walls and architraves from around doors.

The same family have no door on their bathroom due to this destruction.

“In addition, many of these adolescent children have younger siblings who are also in danger of being hurt. This situation cannot continue any longer.”

Deputy Fitzpatrick said that there were not enough home and respite services and that it was the same people being affected repeatedly and that more must be done to help people with disabilities and their carers.

“A constituent recently visited my office in Louth to complain that, in all of Dundalk, only one taxi is kitted out for wheelchair access.

“Are our disabled constituents to stay at home? Transport solutions and mobility supports for those with a disability must be targeted immediately.”

He further stated that €30,000 available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary work to make a house more suitable for their needs was not enough and that the process was too slow due to delays in accessing applicants. .

“The criteria for these schemes need to be reassessed with a view to getting it done quicker.

“The grant is means tested and an assessment needs to be carried out by an occupational therapist.

“The issue is value for money, but trying to get an occupational therapist to examine many of these houses in my local authority in County Louth is nearly impossible, highlighting again the shortage in accessible intervention.”

“There are some cases in my constituency where people have acquired injuries and are now confined to a wheelchair.

“They are trying to adapt their homes to make them fit for independent living, and €30,000 will not cut the mustard in that situation.”

He concluded:

“The odds are stacked against those with a disability and our ageing population. The Government needs to enable local authorities to meet the costs involved, address inflation and ensure measures can be provided in a timely manner.”