Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

Any lingering rain or drizzle will clear this morning.
Long dry periods will develop along with some bright or sunny spells.
Maximum temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate west or southwest breezes.
Wednesday night will be dry for many on Wednesday night and turning quite chilly.
Showery outbreaks of rain will extend nationwide during the course of the night.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.
