Tuesday's weather forecast for Louth

Tuesday will be a cloudier day, but mainly dry with some sunny or bright periods.
There is the chance of a few isolated spots of drizzle. Light or moderate southwest winds. Highs of 12 to 14 degrees.
Tuesday night will be breezy and overcast with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading eastwards.
Moderate to fresh southwest winds, winds strong for a time in coastal areas.
Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.
Edmund Matthews Chairman of Dunleer Tidy Towns, Barry Carpenter winner of the top prize, his partner Aisling Durnin and daughter Emily Tom and Ailish Carpenter Barry’s parents, Brian Warren Treasurer
