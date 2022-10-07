Friday's weather forecast for Louth

The last of the rain will clear southeast on Friday morning.
The rest of the day will be bright with sunny spells and scattered showers.
Some will be heavy, and possibly thundery, but the showers will become lighter and more isolated towards evening.
Cool and breezy with highest temperatures of just 13 to 15 Celsius in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.
Winds will be strong at times near the south coast during the morning.
Friday night will be mostly dry and clear.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with a light to moderate westerly wind.
