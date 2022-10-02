Sunday's weather forecast for Louth

Mainly dry on Sunday with sunny spells and isolated showers.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a light westerly breeze.
Staying mainly dry on Sunday night with clear spells.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.
