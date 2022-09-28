Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

Today will be a cool but brighter day with sunny spells and scattered showers.
Moderate northwest winds will be blustery at times in the vicinity of showers, so it will feel quite chilly for the time of year with highest temperatures of just 11 to 14 degrees.
The showers will become more isolated through the late afternoon and mostly die out by evening.
Tonight will be dry with long clear spells.
It will get quite cool overnight with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees generally or even lower locally.
Some air frost can't be ruled out, while some patches of mist and fog are possible also as winds fall light and variable.
