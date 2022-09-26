Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Dry with sunny spells for most today, though there will be isolated light showers.
Cool and breezy with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds.
Tonight will become mainly cloudy with most places staying dry, though there is the chance of an odd shower.
Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds.
