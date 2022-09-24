Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Well scattered showers will occur tomorrow Saturday, but for the main it will be a dry day with sunny spells.
Another fresh day with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.
Saturday night will be mostly dry with increasing cloud feeding in a few showers into northern coasts by morning.
Lows of 3 to 8 degrees, in just light northwest breezes, coldest across the east and southeast.
Mannan Castle Golf Club Intermediate Cuo Team who were defeated in the All Ireland Quarter Final 3/2 by Adare Manor Golf Club
