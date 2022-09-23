Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Some mist or fog in places for a time early this morning.
Tomorrow will bring a mix of sunny spells and some passing showers in the afternoon.
Highs of 15 to 17 degrees in light or moderate northwest winds.
Friday night will be largely dry and clear with light isolated showers.
A chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees. Light northwest winds.
