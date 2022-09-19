Monday's weather forecast for Louth

Monday looks to continue mostly dry with freshening southwesterly winds, and highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.
Mostly cloudy with some drizzle likely later in the day on western fringes.
On Monday night, scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle will spread from the west.
Mild, with lows of 11 to 13 degrees.
