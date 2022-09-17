Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Saturday morning mist and fog patches clearing to give a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with light variable breezes.
Saturday night will be dry in most areas with some patches of mist or fog.
Cloud will thicken from the north, bringing patchy rain or drizzle to northern and western counties overnight.
Another chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees. Light westerly breezes or calm conditions.
