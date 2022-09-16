Friday's weather forecast for Louth

Friday will be largely dry with bright or sunny spells.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes.
Friday night will be dry and turn quite chilly with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with very light variable or northwest breezes.
Some mist and fog patches are likely to form.
Many domestic and some international flights have been cancelled in France as air traffic controllers staged a national strike over pay and recruitment.
