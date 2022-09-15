Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

Thursday will be mainly dry with just the chance of an isolated light shower.
There will be variable cloud with some bright or sunny intervals.
Highest temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees with moderate north to northwest breezes.
Thursday night will be largely dry with clear spells and just isolated showers near northern coasts.
Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with light or moderate north to northwest winds.
The Geraldine's Matt Corcoran in action against St Brides in the Group Stages of the Senior Championship. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Patrica Cassidy of TFI Local Link, Harry McCarthy, Meliswa Mpame, Eanan Brady, Patsy Murphy with members of the Cooley Mens Shed
