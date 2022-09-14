Free online maths learning support lesson for parents and students in Louth

Parents and guardians of Louth first and second-year secondary students have been offered a free online learning support lesson which will help them assist their child with Maths.

The Tuition Centre, one of the country’s leading online learning support providers for post-primary students, is running a support programme in Maths for parents and guardians of first and second year students for one hour a week over nine-weeks from Monday, September 26.

To allow parents and guardians get a feel for the programme, the first lesson, in algebra, is free of charge.

“It is an opportunity for parents and guardians to provide tangible support and get advice and direction from an experienced teacher on how they can help their child with Maths at post-primary level,” said Head of Maths at the Tuition Centre, Eoghan O’Leary.

The Tuition Centre has pioneered online learning support for secondary school students. Over 1,000 Leaving Certs availed of its online support in 2022.

The nine-week package will also cover natural and rational numbers, sets, geometry, probability and statistics.

It will delivered by well-known Maths teacher Aoife O’Mahony, who has over 15 years’ experience teaching higher level Junior and Leaving Certificate Maths.

She has delivered Maths workshops to both first-year and second-year parents for the last five years, equipping her with the techniques required to help parents and guardians support and guide their children as they transition from primary to post-primary.

Since its inception in 2020, The Tuition Centre has emerged as a leader in the Irish education sector, thanks to its innovative, time saving and cost-effective supplementary exam support for secondary school students.

The Tuition Centre support classes are available both live, and as recordings, and provide access to supplementary exercises, study notes, etc. It stands alone in providing nationwide accessibility to high quality classes and resources at an affordable price.

Using highly regarded teaching professionals, The Tuition Centre has democratised the sector, allowing secondary school children access to learning support which would otherwise be unavailable due to time, geographical and cost constraints.

Students have access to recordings of classes right up to the June exams.

“The transition from primary to post-primary education can be challenging for parents and guardians, as well as students,” said Mr O’Leary.

“Supplementary classes providing parent and student support are now an accepted part of the Irish secondary education narrative, complementing the work of schools.

“Effectively, using highly regarded teaching professionals, The Tuition Centre allows access to learning support which would otherwise be unavailable.

“The pandemic has quickly advanced the concept of online learning. Many Leaving Certificate students take a subject not taught to them in school, and often, online support is the logical choice.”

The Tuition Centre is partnered with Examcraft, which, for over 25 years, has provided mock examination papers to Irish schools, becoming the leading provider of mock examination papers in the country.

Further information is available at thetuitioncentre.ie.