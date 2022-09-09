Friday's weather forecast for Louth

This morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.
Rain will clear by afternoon, leaving well scattered showers and sunny spells for the rest of the day.
Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.
Friday night will be largely dry with clear spells and just the odd light shower.
Some mist and fog will develop in light northerly or variable winds.
Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.
John Mitchels' Gareth Kane in action against Dowdallshill. He grabbed 1-1 as they comfortably accounted for the men from Dundalk. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
David McMillan, left, and Robbie Benson react after their side's defeat to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds
Staff and volunteers of the Irish Coast Guard alongside Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton at an event to celebrate 200 years of the Irish Coast Guard
